BREAKING: Tension as Deposed Emir Bayero Returns to Kano, Video Emerges
Politics

by  Bada Yusuf 1 min read

Kano has been thrown into fresh tension as the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero secretly returned to the ancient city.

According to The Punch, the former Emir's whereabouts have not been known since Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf deposed him on Thursday, May 23.

The deposed emir of Kano emirate, Aminu Ado Bayero, has reportedly returned to the state and proceed to the palace
Tension in Kano as deposed Emir returned to palace Photo Credit: @aaibrahim92
Source: Twitter

Recall that the Kano state house of assembly repealed the law that installed Bayero as Emir of Kano during the administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on December 5, 2019.

Ganduje signed the law and split the ancient emirate into five with appointed Emirs each.

See the video of his return:

Here is the tweet of his return:

