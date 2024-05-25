Kano has been thrown into fresh tension as the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero secretly returned to the ancient city.

According to The Punch, the former Emir's whereabouts have not been known since Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf deposed him on Thursday, May 23.

Recall that the Kano state house of assembly repealed the law that installed Bayero as Emir of Kano during the administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on December 5, 2019.

Ganduje signed the law and split the ancient emirate into five with appointed Emirs each.

