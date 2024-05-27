The Kano state royal tussle between the deposed Aminu Ado Bayero and reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II has taken a new dimension

The royal tussle between the deposed Aminu Ado Bayero and reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II in Kano has taken a new dimension. The Kano state high court issued an order restraining the deposed Emir Ado Bayero from parading himself as the 15th Emir of the emirate.

The court also directed the police to remove the deposed Emir from Nasarawa Palace, where he was said to be receiving visitors and acting as the Emir.

Why Ado Bayero returned to Kano

Recall that the deposed Emir returned to the state in the early hours of Saturday, May 25, and had since been parading himself as the Emir while occupying a mini-palace in the Nasarawa area of the state.

Bayero's action followed an order of the federal high court restraining the Kano state government from implementing the law, eradicating the establishment of the four emirates and monarchs in the state.

Kano: Why court order arrest of Bayero

But Justice Amina Aliyu of the state high court issued another order on Monday, May 27, restraining the five emirs, including Bayero, from parading themselves as Emirs in the state.

The court added that the order to restrain the Emir was granted to the plaintiff in the interest of peace in the state.

The court order compelled the state commissioner of police to ensure that its officers take over the mini-palace in Nasarawa and ensure the implementation of the ruling in the interest of justice.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf deposed Ado Bayero on Thursday, May 23, after signing the repealed bill into law and announcing the reinstatement of Sanusi II on Friday, May 25.

Security takes over Kano gov't house

