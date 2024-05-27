The Nigerian Army has listed four resolutions for the reopening of Banex Plaza in the Wuse 2 area of Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has reopened the popular Banex Plaza in the Wuse 2 area of the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja.

The popular electronics and telecommunications gadget market has been closed for more than a week.

Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the decision was taken after a high-level meeting.

Nwachukwuu said the primary objective of this meeting was to identify and apprehend the perpetrators and ensure the continued security of the Federal Capital Territory.

The Army spokesperson disclosed this via the Nigerian Army X handle (formerly known as Twitter), @HQNigerianArmy, on Monday, May 27

The following resolutions were agreed upon:

a. Immediate reopening of Banex Plaza: Banex Plaza will be reopened immediately to the public.

b. Closure of Shop C93: The leadership of Banex Plaza is instructed to lock up Shop C93 with immediate effect.

c. Arrest of Perpetrators: The owners of the shop who orchestrated the mob attack on the soldiers are to be arrested and handed over to the Nigerian Police.

d. Vigilance by Market Leaders: Market leaders are to remain vigilant and report any remaining perpetrators to the authorities.

He disclosed that the two arrested individuals have been handed over to the headquarters of the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police for further action.

Nwachukwu further stated that the Army will also thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the presence of its personnel at the plaza and the subsequent attack.

Legit.ng recalls that soldiers stationed their vans across different spots at the Banez Plaza in the Wuse area of Abuja following the assault on two soldiers by some thugs.

Some traders who showed up on Monday, May 20 left after waiting for hours at a distance from the plaza.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that traders at Banex market in Abuja did not have a filled day as they were sent packing for the day by the Nigerian soldiers.

According to report, chaos erupted after angry traders reportedly fought with soldiers following an agreement that ensued over the sale of a defective phone.

Many military vans were also stationed in different spots across the market while traders locked up their respective stores. A video of the development has gone viral on social media X and many Nigerians have reacted differently.

