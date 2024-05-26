The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dismissed several high-ranking directors and workers

Reports indicate that an entire department was cleaned out, and many other departments were left with few staff

A letter from the CBN to one of the affected staff provided an explanation for the latest round of staff disengagement

The Central Bank of Nigeria, led by Olayemi Cardoso, continued its promised in-house clean-up exercise upon assuming office.

On Friday, May 24, 2024, news broke that more than 300 employees of the CBN had been sacked between Thursday and Friday.

Olayemi Cardoso, CBN governor is determined to clean up CBN Photo credit: cbnnigeria

Source: Facebook

A report states that up to seven directors and well over 90 senior management staff were relieved of their jobs.

CBN gives reasons for sack in a letter to staff

The most affected staff is in the CBN's governor’s directorate department, while the entire staff of the economic intelligence unit, whose role is basically to carry out quiet investigations in the bank, was all cleared.

The latest move, which brings the total number of affected staff to nearly 600.

A letter signed by the Director, Human Resources Department. seen by BusinessDay addressed to one of the affected staff reads:

"Re-Organisation: The new strategic direction of the Bank has been widely publicised. In line with our new mission and vision, the Bank is currently undergoing a significant organisational and human capital restructuring process.

“As a result of this review, I have been directed to notify you that your services will not be required with effect from Friday, May 24, 2024.

“Your final entitlements will be calculated and paid to you in due course. Thank you.”

Legit.ng reported that since taking office, the CBN governor has embarked on a clean-up exercise, sacking directors employed under Godwin Emefiele, the former CBN governor, and announcing the relocation of some of its departments to Lagos.

List of CBN staff sacked

According to Dailytrust here are some of the names of directors asked to leave.

Dr Blaise Ijebor, Director, Risk Management

Dr Mahmud Hassan, Director, Trade & Exchange;

Dr Ozoemena S. Nnaji, Director, Statistics

Chibuike D. Nwaegerue, Director, Other Financial Institutions Supervision

Chibuzo A. Efobi, Director, Payments System Management

Haruna Bala Mustafa, Director, Financial Policy and Regulation

Rakiya Shuaibu Mohammed, Director, Information Technology

Benjamin Nnadi, Director, Reserve Management

