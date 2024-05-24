Gunmen attacked five members of the Benue State House of Assembly on Thursday night, May 23

The attackers numbering more than 40 on motorcycles ambushed the lawmakers along the Makurdi-Gboko highway

The bandits shot severally at the vehicles conveying the state lawmakers but they all escaped unhurt

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Benue state - Five members of the Benue State House of Assembly escaped being killed by gunmen along the Makurdi-Gboko highway

It was gathered that the lawmakers were attacked at about 10pm at Tyomu village on Thursday, May 23.

The gunmen numbering more than 40 on motorcycles ambushed the lawmakers. Note: Photo used only for illustration purposes Photo credit: Dawali David/Bloomberg

Source: UGC

As reported by Daily Trust, the witnesses said the gunmen attacked the villagers before spreading to motorists plying the route.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Saater Tiseer, the Majority Leader of the House, who is one of the lawmakers confirmed the attack, stating that they escaped unhurt.

The other lawmakers are the Chief Whip, Ipusu Bemdoo, the member representing Logo constituency, Samuel Jiji, his counterpart of Mata constituency, Simon Gabo and Cephas Dyaku.

He said the lawmakers ran into the scene of the attack while returning from an official assignment in Gboko.

Meanwhile, the state assembly condemned the attack on the lawmakers and other law-abiding citizens of the state.

Chairman House Committee on Information and Orientation, Elias Audu, said the gunmen numbering more than 40 on motorcycles ambushed the lawmakers at Tyo-mu and shot severally at the vehicles conveying them.

He disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, May 24.

Audu explained that the lawmakers were returning from Katsina-Ala after public hearing on a bill for a law to provide for the establishment of Benue State Civil Protection Guards.

Ex-Benue CoS escapes death as gunmen abduct wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that gunmen shot the former chief of staff to Benue state governor, Terwase Orbunde, on his right arm in Makurdi, the state capital.

The gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen kidnapped Orbunde's wife and their housemaid during the attack. Orbunde was rushed to the hospital by good Samaritans after the gunmen left him bleeding from the gunshot.

The incident occurred close to the Genocide Cemetery along Mobile Barracks-Welfare Quarters Road in Makurdi, around 6pm on Friday, April 12.

Source: Legit.ng