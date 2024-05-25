BREAKING: Governor Yusuf Orders Arrest of Deposed Emir of Kano, Bayero, Gives Reason
The power tussle in Kano has taken a different dimension as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has ordered the arrest of the immediate past Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, over an alleged plot to create tension in the state.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the spokesperson to Governor Yusuf and shared in a tweet by the senior special assistant on digital media to the governor on Saturday, May 25.
Aminu Ado Bayero, the deposed Emir of Kani, has reportedly returned to the state in a celebrated manner with tight security
The video of the deposed Emir returning to the state emerged on Saturday morning and he was said to be returning to the palace
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano deposed the Emir and four others and announced the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was deposed by ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in 2020
