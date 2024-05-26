Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, has disclosed what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will do to underperforming ministers

FCT, Abuja - The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is ready to fire ministers who underperformed based on the targets set for them in the last year.

Onanuga, however, said President Tinubu is yet to decide on the 47 federal ministers’ performances.

Onanuga says Tinubu is ready to fire underperforming ministers

He added that ministers found wanting or failed to deliver on the eight-point agenda of Tinubu’s administration would be asked to leave the cabinet.

According to The Punch, Onanuga also rated the performance of Tinubu’s administration at 70 per cent.

The presidential aide said Tinubu brought the nation back from the brink of economic collapse with the implementation of bold policies, such as the removal of fuel subsidies, and the unification of the exchange rate.

He claimed that Nigeria was using 97 per cent of its revenue to service debt, and was borrowing for recurrent expenditure, including the payment of salaries, when Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023.

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu directed ministers in his cabinet to present their performance reports to Nigerians in celebration of the first anniversary in office.

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, said President Tinubu’s first-anniversary celebration would be marked with sectoral media briefings by the 47 ministers starting from Thursday (today), May 23.

