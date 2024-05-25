President Bola Tinubu on Saturday arrived in Lagos ahead of the inauguration of the controversial Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project, estimated to cost about N15 trillion

The special assistant to the president on social media, Dada Olusegun, revealed this in videos shared on his social media page on Saturday

Legit.ng reports that a statement from the State House indicated that Tinubu will also carry out a series of official engagements while in Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu received Tinubu as he arrives in Lagos for key engagements. Photo credit: @NGRPresident

Source: Twitter

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, had on Thursday, may 23, at the 3rd stakeholders meeting in Lagos, hinted that Tinubu would be flagging off the project which is currently generating controversy in the polity, Daily Trust reported.

Legit.ng had reported how the plan to reroute the project after demolitions generated outrage among Nigerians.

Umahi said the proposed diversion would no longer occur due to the submarine cables along the coastline.

Why is Tinubu in Lagos? Presidential aide speaks, shares photos, videos

But on Saturday, the presidential aide shared photos and videos of President Tinubu after he had arrived in Lagos on his X page.

He tweeted:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrives in Lagos ahead of the flag off of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and other Flagship Projects of this administration."

The Presidency also confirmed the development and shared photos of President Tinubu on its website, the X platform.

The photos captured the moment Tinubu arrived in Lagos and met with Wale Edun and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other top government officials in the state.

According to the Presidency, Tinubu is in Lagos to commission Lagos-Calabar coastal highway and other key projects.

The Presidency tweeted:

"President Tinubu Arrives in Lagos for the Commissioning of New Apapa, Tincan Island roads."

See photos and videos of Tinubu's arrival in Lagos state:

Why N2.75bn compensation will be paid for Coastal highway

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government announced the date it will commence the payment of compensation for the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

Umahi said the federal government would pay N2.75 billion in compensation to property owners affected by the demolition on Wednesday, May 1.

More compensation is expected to be paid to property owners along the coastal corridor in the coming days.

