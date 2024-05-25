The Northern Agenda praised the police and security agencies for committing to enforce the court order preventing the Kano state government from reinstating Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir of Kano

Kano—The Northern Agenda (NA) has commended the police and other security agencies for pledging to obey and implement the court order that restrained the Kano state government from reinstating Muhammadu Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

In a statement signed by Alhaji Salisu Sabo and released on Saturday evening, May 25, the group said the police and others have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and respecting the judiciary in the Kano Emirate case.

Legit.ng recalls that the Kano state commissioner of police, Usaini Gumel, said during a joint security press conference that security agencies would enforce the court order restraining the state government from dissolving five newly created Emirates in the state.

Gumel also said the security agents would not arrest the deposed emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, as ordered by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Sabo said the security agencies have demonstrated remarkable professionalism and dedication to their duties.

“In a commendable display of professionalism and dedication to upholding the law, the Nigerian Police Force has pledged to comply with a court order halting the reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido as Emir of Kano, despite the Kano state government's initial disregard for the ruling. This move is a significant step forward in promoting the rule of law and democratic governance in Nigeria,” the statement said.

Kano Emirship tussle: Security agents prevent unrest

Speaking further, Sabo said this solitary action has prevented potential unrest and violence, ensuring that the rights of all parties involved are protected.

He added that the security agents' action shows they recognise the importance of the judiciary in the nation's democratic system.

“The security agencies actions are particularly commendable given the sensitive nature of the case and the potential for unrest and violence. By prioritizing the maintenance of public order and safety, the police have ensured that the situation does not escalate further, and that the rights of all parties involved are protected," Sabo said.

He urged the police and other security agents to "continue on this path and work towards building trust and confidence with the public."

The group also called on all parties involved in the case to respect the legal process and allow the courts to make decisions without interference or intimidation.

Gov Yusuf accused of plotting to blackmail judiciary

Meanwhile, the group also accused Yusuf of a failed plot to blackmail the judiciary, adding that he should remember that the court stood by him and his questionable mandate as governor of Kano state.

“The judiciary must be allowed to function independently and impartially, without fear or favour. Any attempt to undermine the judiciary or ignore court orders will undermine the rule of law and democratic governance in Nigeria," the statement read further.

