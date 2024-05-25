Islamic scholars in Kano state commended the judiciary and security agencies for their role in maintaining peace and order during the Kano Emirate crisis

The clerics also cautioned Governor Abba Kabir Yusif and the State House of Assembly Speaker to avoid actions that could destabilise the state further

Additionally, the scholars expressed appreciation for President Bola Tinubu's commitment to upholding the rule of law and maintaining peace

Kano - Islamic scholars and clerics in Kano state have commended the judiciary and security agencies for their efforts in maintaining peace and order in the Kano Emirate crisis.

The scholars made their position known in a statement jointly signed by Khalifa Sheik Lawi Atiku Sanka, Khalifa Nal Abdulkadir Ramadan, Prof Abdullahi Pakistan, Mallam Yusuf Ahmad Gabari, Mal Lawan Abubakar Triumph, Sheik Mal Mohd Bakari, Imam Usaini Yakubu Rano, Imam Jamilu Abubakar and Professor Ibrahim Muazzam Maibushira.

They praised the judiciary for its prompt intervention in the crisis, which they said helped to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the state.

The Islamic leaders also hailed the judiciary over its judgement halting the dissolution of the Kano Emirate and the subsequent reinstatement of Muhammad Sanusi as Emir of Kano.

“On behalf of the Islamic Scholars and Clerics (Ulamas) of Kano State, we express our heartfelt appreciation for the crucial role played by the judiciary and security agencies in maintaining peace and stability in Kano State. We commend them for upholding the rule of law and ensuring a return to peace in the state,” the statement read

Kano Islamic scholars caution Governor Yusuf

Meanwhile, the Islamic scholars also urged Governor Abba Kabir Yusif, and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly to exercise caution and refrain from making decisions that may jeopardise the state's stability and exacerbate the suffering of the people of Kano state, who have already endured enough due to previous negative decisions and misguided policies.

They, however, commended President Bola Tinubu "for his unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and separation of powers, and his vital role in maintaining peace in Kano state and the country at large."

The Islamic clerics stressed the importance of respecting the rule of law and urged all government branches to collaborate harmoniously to ensure peace, stability, and progress in Kano state.

They called for collective efforts to build a future marked by justice, peace, and prosperity, where the rights and dignity of all citizens are upheld and respected.

Kano emirate: Police vow to obey court order

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kano state commissioner of police, Usaini Gumel, said during a joint security press conference that security agencies would enforce the court order restraining the state government from dissolving five newly created Emirates in the state.

Gumel also said the security agents would not arrest the deposed emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, as ordered by Governor Yusuf.

