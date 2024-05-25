Earlier this week, Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf reinstated Lamido Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano, four years after his deposition by former Governor Umar Ganduje

Governor Yusuf also deposed five emirs appointed by Ganduje, giving them 48 hours to vacate their residences

Legit.ng reported that Sanusi's reappointment has led to a fresh brawl between Ganduje and Yusuf, and President Bola Tinubu has been asked to intervene

On Saturday, May 25, the Ulama (Islamic scholars) in Kano state expressed fears that the happenings in the Emirate could escalate and degenerate into chaos if not carefully handled.

Worried by the conundrum involving the dethronement of Aminu Bayero and subsequent reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido as the 16th emir by Governor Abba Yusuf, the scholars called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

As reported by The Nation, a statement by over ten Ulamas, including Shaykh Abdullahi Limanci, Shaykh Ibrahim Khalil, Shaykh Abdulwahab Abdallah and Professor Babangida Muhammad asked President Bola Tinubu to take all necessary steps to maintain peace in the State.

The statement reads:

“Kano State is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria despite its political complexity. The recent happenings in the Emirate if not carefully handled could escalate and degenerate into chaos.

“It is imperative for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take all necessary steps to maintain peace in the State.

“While it is the purview of the State House of Assembly to enact Laws for good governance, the State Government needs the cooperation and support of the Federal Government."

