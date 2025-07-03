The family of Hamisu Uzairu shares agonising details of his last moments after a scrap metal explosion in Kano, highlighting the need for improved safety measures

Kano state - The family of Hamisu Uzairu, one of the victims of the recent scrap metal explosion in Kano, shared the agonising details of the victim's last moments with Legit.ng

The tragic incident which occurred in the evening on Monday, June 30, at Kofar Dawanau area in the Dala Local Government Area of Kano State has raised fresh concerns over the safety of scrap materials transported into the state.

Legit.ng gathered that Uzairu was among six people affected by the blast at a scrapyard site in Kano, but he was the only one who died from his injuries.

According to a grieving family member, Malam Abba Abdulwahab, a nephew of Uzairu, described him as a patient, humble, and hardworking man who never let his struggles dim his generosity.

Abdulwahab shared touching memories of Uzairu, which paint a picture of a man who faced financial difficulties with quiet strength.

"He was someone who, despite his struggles, always worked hard to make life better for himself and his family,

“He hardly talked about his financial problems. He just kept pushing, with patience and humility that endeared him to everyone." Abdulwahab explained.

Abdulwahab further explained that the last time the family saw Mr. Uzairu alive was on Sunday at his niece’s wedding. They shared laughter and warm conversations, unaware it would be their final moment together.

“We had a great time with him at the wedding, joking and discussing like always. Nobody knew it was goodbye," he added.

The nephew noted that, according to eyewitness accounts, Uzairu was sorting through scraps when he noticed a sack and attempted to retrieve it. Suddenly, an explosion ripped through the area, fatally injuring him.

“He was just doing his job, trying to make an honest living."He shared

The family has, however, urged authorities to investigate the recurring explosion incidents in Kano.

Legit.ng had earlier reported how, in recent months, similar explosions have occurred in different parts of the state, killing and injuring several people.

Kano bans importation of scrap materials

In response, the Kano State Government on Wednesday, July 2, placed an immediate ban on the importation of scrap materials from northeastern states, including Borno and Yobe States.

The order was announced by the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, AVM Ibrahim Umaru (Rtd), who linked the attacks to metal waste transported into Kano from the insurgency-hit Northeast.

Explosion rocks Dala local government area of Kano

Legit.ng previously reported that a deadly explosion rocked the Kofar Dawanau area in the Dala Local Government Area of Kano State on Monday evening, June 30, killing one person and injuring six others.

Speaking on the Monday incident, an eyewitness disclosed that the blast, which occurred at a local scrapyard, was reportedly triggered by an old, unexploded hand grenade that detonated while scrap materials were being offloaded.

