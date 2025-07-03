The Patriotic Nigerian Youth Forum coalition condemned NNPCL’s N5.7bn consultancy contract to an unknown firm, citing breach of procurement laws

They criticised CEO Bayo Bashir Ojulari for reckless spending, including an expensive overseas retreat against presidential directives

The coalition demanded an immediate overhaul of NNPCL, giving President Tinubu a one-week ultimatum to act or face public mobilisation

The coalition of economic accountability under the Patriotic Nigerian Youth Forum (PNYF) has raised serious concerns over alleged corruption within the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene.

Coalition condemns N5.7bn consultancy contract scandal

The coalition specifically criticised the N5.7 billion consultancy contract awarded by NNPCL to a little-known firm, HASKE, without following due procurement procedures such as advertisement, tender, or competitive bidding.

They labelled the contract scandalous and a clear breach of procurement laws.

Concerns over reckless spending and opaque dealings

In a statement signed by Comrade Olamide Odumosu and Comrade Haruna Gambari, Convener and Co-Convener of the coalition respectively, the group expressed deep disappointment over what they described as “opaque transactions and corrupt practices” under CEO Bayo Bashir Ojulari.

They condemned his approval of an expensive retreat in Kigali, Rwanda, which went against President Tinubu’s directive to cut down on unnecessary overseas trips.

NNPCL boss’s leadership under scrutiny

Bayo Bashir Ojulari, appointed CEO of NNPCL in April 2025 to reposition the company in line with the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, has been accused of failing to provide a clear roadmap for the company’s productivity or international competitiveness.

The coalition alleged that his tenure is already marked by scandal and mismanagement.

Coalition demands immediate overhaul and accountability

The coalition, representing 52 civil society organisations, urged President Tinubu to immediately overhaul NNPCL and appoint credible leaders who can genuinely serve Nigeria’s interests.

They gave a one-week ultimatum for decisive action, warning that failure to act would prompt them to mobilise and occupy the NNPCL premises to prevent Nigerians from being short-changed.

Calls for justice and adherence to renewed hope agenda

The coalition emphasised that their fight is to uphold the principles of accountability and transparency, urging the government to deliver on its promise of the Renewed Hope Agenda by ensuring honest stewardship of Nigeria’s resources.

They vowed to continue pushing for justice regardless of tribal, religious, or political affiliations.

