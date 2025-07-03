Liverpool striker Diogo Jota passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning, July 3, after a car accident

The 28-year-old was travelling with his younger brother, Andre Silva, when their vehicle veered off the A-52 highway in Spain

The football community, including football players, coaches, clubs, administrators, and fans, have paid their last respect to the duo

Portugal forward Diogo Jota died in a car crash in Northwest Spain around 1am on Thursday morning, July 3

The 28-year-old was traveling alongside his brother Andre Silva (Penafiel player) in a Lamborghini when the tyre blew, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and burst into flames.

The crash took place at approximately 12:40 am along the A-52 motorway, around 70 miles west of Valladolid.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother died in a car crash in Spain today, police said, sparking widespread grief just after the Portugal star had got married. Photo by: Cesar Manso / AFP.

The impact was severe enough to ignite a fire, which rapidly consumed the vehicle and spread to nearby vegetation.

Emergency services, including firefighters and the Civil Guard, arrived on the scene shortly after the crash.

The heartbreaking incident occurred less than two weeks after Jota celebrated his wedding to his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso, in a heartfelt ceremony in Porto.

Details about Diogo Jota's widow, Rute Cardoso

Liverpool star Diogo Jota met with Rute Cardoso during their youth in 2012.

According to The Sun, they attended the same high school in Porto, where the Portuguese star won the heart of his admirers, and Cardoso fell in love.

Cardoso has always been under the radar as she relocated to Wolverhampton in 2017, later to Liverpool.

The Premier League winner and his lover were engaged in July 2022, and they both have three children together. The names of their two sons are Dinis and Duarte, while their daughter's name is unknown to the public.

Cardoso has always kept a low profile on Instagram, sharing her family moments, travels, and expressing outrage.

After winning the English Premier League title in May and the UEFA Nations League Cup in June, the 28-year-old and his lover tied the knot in a private ceremony in Porto on June 22, 2025, per Times of India.

Pictures shared recently on social media, days after the wedding, showed Diogo and Rute pictured together with their three kids.

The video showed beautiful moments from his wedding ceremony with Rute Cardoso, the woman he had been with for years, and the mother of his three children.

The short clip was captioned with just six words: “A day we will never forget.”

In the caption of the picture, Cardoso wrote: "June 22, 2025. Yes to forever."

Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his wife Rute Cardoso during their private wedding in Porto, Portugal, on June 22, 2025. Photo by: rutecfcardoso14.

Tribute pours in for Jota

Portugal Prime Minister Luis Montenegro has paid tributes to the duo of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva.

According to SuperSports, Montenegro said Jota had greatly honoured the country at various competitions.

He extended his condolences to the family of the deceased. The statement read:

“The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honoured the name of Portugal, and his brother is unexpected and tragic.

“I leave the family my deepest condolences. It's a sad day for football and for national and international sport.”

Ronaldo pays tribute to Jota Read

Legit.ng reported that Cristiano Ronaldo paid a heartfelt tribute to Portuguese stars Diogo Jota and André Silva, both of whom passed away after a car crash this morning.

The national team captain claimed it does not make sense and recounted the Liverpool forward’s happy moments, including marrying in the final weeks of his life.

