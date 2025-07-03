The Corporate Affairs Commission is launching several updates to improve service delivery and ease of doing business

In the latest move, the commission has integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) features in its registration portal

The CEO of CAC promises that this addition will change everything about business registration and other CAC services

As part of steps to improve ease for Nigerian businesses, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered registration portal.

This marks a complete overhaul of the Company Registration Portal (CRP) and changes the way businesses will register names henceforth.

The Registrar-General/CEO of the Commission, Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, announced this innovation at the 2025 stakeholders’ forum.

According to Magaji, the new feature will enhance the processes, making name reservation as easy as opening an email account.

He promised that with the AI feature, users would get instant approvals for available names, and the system would suggest alternatives when the chosen names are not available.

Register your business in 30 minutes

With the new features, time spent on business registration would crash completely.

Magaji explained:

“Other features introduced allows business registration with only NIN for a director or proprietor. The target time for business registration will be 30 minutes on generation of certificate and delivering to customers email just like real-time NIN verification.”

He noted that there may be occasional delays due to external factors like the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), where the NIN verification would be done, but maintained that there are contingency solutions in place to surmount those challenges.

CAC to launch two-factor authentication, OTP, Mobile App

The CAC Registrar-General also announced that the commission would soon launch the two-factor Authentication & OTP verification for all transactions.

He noted that this would protect business records and ensure that no alterations are made without the knowledge and consent of registered directors.

Magaji announced that the CAC would also launch its mobile app by Q3 2025 to help business owners carry out seamless transactions and track their applications with ease.

CAC sets up committee to enforce penalties

Recall that the CAC set up the Administrative Proceedings Committee (APC) to enforce provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA).

This means that there is now an official body charged with enforcing compliance with the provisions of the Act and dishing out penalties where necessary.

Such penalties could include delisting the business or meting out fines for non-compliance.

The committee will also play the role of adjudicator in disputes and complaints concerning registered businesses in Nigeria.

CAC hikes service fees

In related news, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has increased several service fees to maintain quality service amid technological upgrades.

Legit.ng reported that some fees were doubled, some were increased by 50%, and some stayed the same.

The new service fees will take effect from August 1, 2025.

