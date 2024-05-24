Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, NNPP flagbearer, has finally reacted to the recent development in Kano state

Kwankwaso denies influencing the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano and noted that he did not give any directives to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

Amid the controversy surrounding Sanusi II's reappointment, Kwankwaso pledged to support Governor Yusuf and not control him

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 presidential election and the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, has said he did not influence the reinstatement of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano.

Recall that Kwankwaso had crowned Sanusi as Emir in 2014, but Abdullahi Ganduje, who succeeded Kwankwaso as Kano state governor, dethroned the monarch in 2020.

But after the NNPP emerged victorious in the 2023 governorship election, Kwankwaso had said Sanusi’s dethronement would be reviewed.

"I’ll find out how Sanusi was reinstated," Kwankwaso assures

On Thursday, May 23, the Kano House of Assembly repealed the Emirate Council Law which paved the way for the reinstatement of Sanusi II.

Speaking with the BBC on the issue, Kwankwaso said he would reach out to the lawmakers and the Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and get a first hand information of what happened in Kano state this period.

Kwankwaso also added that he is working with Governor Yusuf, supporting him but does not dictate what he does as the Kano state governor, Daily Trust reported.

Kwankwaso: "I said Sanusi’s dethronement would be revisited but I didn't order Gov Yusuf"

He also noted that although he mentioned that Sanusi's dethronement would be revisited but he didn't give any directive to Governor Yusuf, The Punch reported.

The NNPP leader stated thus:

“I will go to Kano very soon and I will speak with some of the assembly members, especially the speaker, and the governor on what is happening.

“Rabiu Kwankwaso has burnt his hands over dictating what to do. We are still with the Governor working together. It’s just a matter of offering advice and if you are not asked to, you keep quiet so long things are going right we just pray and hope that they succeed.”

Asked to clarify what he meant by the dethronement would be reviewed, Kwankwaso said:

“When I said we will revisit the case, I didn’t say the direction to follow. I just said it will be reviewed… When I go there, I will hear what happened and I am sure they will tell me whatever happened and whatever they tell me, we just pray for them. I heard the Assembly members have repealed the law.

“What we were telling them was they should go and investigate whether what happened was done out of goodwill or not. What happened appears to be a vendetta or cheating. It’s just a matter of did Ganduje do right or wrong? It’s not about going against him.”

