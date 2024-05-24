Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has disclosed the lessons of his reinstatement by the state government

Sanusi said his reinstatement as Emir of Kano has shown that no man can take what God has given and preordained

The traditional ruler thanked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and the state assembly for saving Kano state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, said his reinstatement as the monarch of the ancient city shows that no man can take what God has given and preordained.

The traditional ruler stated this after he received his reinstatement letter from Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the Africa House, Kano Government House, on Friday, May 24.

Sanusi says his reinstatement shows no man can take what God has preordained Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Source: Facebook

Sanusi said there is a lesson in everything that happens to man in life.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As reported by Daily Trust, he said whatever God does, nobody can change and what He doesn’t do, nobody can.

“The Arabians used to say in everything that we are going to witness, there is a lesson that shows us that God is there. Whatever that is happening to an individual is preordained by Allah and to those that are sensible enough, it’s a lesson.”

He added:

“We made it clear that God has preordained time and cause for everything and everyone. He gave leadership to whom he wants and at the time he wants. When He gives, no one can take it away and when he takes it away, nobody can take it back.”

Sanusi commended Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and members of the House of Assembly, stating that they saved Kano and Nigeria at large by “summoning courage” to reinstate him as Emir.

The first-class monarch said if not for the state government's intervention, Kano would wake up with the Emir of Kumbotso, Bichi, Fagge and 44 Emirs.

He described the efforts of the government and the assembly as a rescue mission.

“My Governor and our assembly members, you will not understand the gravity of what you did for the history of Kano and the country at large.”

Why I reinstated Sanusi As Emir of Kano

Governor Yusuf explained that the reinstatement of Sanusi as Emir of Kano was a fulfilment of a campaign promise.

According to his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, the governor said the new law provided for the reinstatement of Lamido as Emir of Kano and the removal of all the five emirs in all the five emirates.

Governor Yusuf added that it was also part of his campaign commitment to residents of the state.

Source: Legit.ng