The governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf has confirmed the sack of five Emirs in the North West state

This came after he signed the Kano Emirates Bill 2024 into law and announced Muhammadu Sanusi II as the new emir of Kano

Governor Yusuf has also ordered the sacked monarchs to hand over Emirate Council properties to the commissioner of local government, who also serves as state deputy governor and vacate their palace within two days

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has asked the Emirs who were removed following the return of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir of Kano to leave the palaces within the next 48 hours.

As reported by Daily Trust, Governor Yusuf stated this on Thursday, May 23, while addressing journalists after signing the Emirate Council Law at the Government House in Abuja.

Yusuf directed the sacked monarchs to vacate official residences and palaces and hand over government belongings in their possession to the commissioner of local government and chieftaincy Affairs within two days.

He stated that the five emirs appointed by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje are the ones mainly affected by the new law.

Legit.ng reported that this came after the Kano House of Assembly controlled by the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) had repealed the law which Ganduje used to make the changes. The lawmakers had transmitted their bill to Governor Yusuf who signed it into law on Thursday evening.

Recall that Ganduje had in 2019 split Kano emirate into five and appointed an emir for each. The former governor also sacked the former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi II.

Addressing a media briefing after signing the law, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf announced the reinstatement of Sanusi as the new Emir of Kano.

