Muhammadu Sanusi II has explained how President Bola Tinubu's government did not contribute to the current economic crisis in Nigeria

At a public function in Rivers state, Port-Harcourt on Thursday, May 23, Sanusi II also maintained that Nigeria's economic recovery will take time

The former CBN governor however cautioned that the economic mismanagement of the last 10 years cannot be undone in just six months or one year

On Thursday, May 23, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor and the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said that it will take a while for the Nigerian economy to bounce back from 10 years of mismanagement.

As reported by Channels TV, he said that realistically, it requires more than six months or one year for the economic mismanagement of the last 10 years to be undone.

The former CBN governor spoke at the 2024 Rivers State Economic and Investment Summit at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Thursday, The Nation reported.

“The decision to centre governance around economic development through investment promotion is a very thoughtful and great decision by the government of Rivers State.

“This is more so because the reform of an economy whether state or the federation at large requires difficult decisions, it involves policies that will be painful and unpopular which usually don’t go down well with the politicians.

“But that is the only way to guarantee a better future for the people. At this point it is important for us as Nigerians to be realistic, the mismanagement of the last ten years will not be undone in six months or one year,” Sanusi said.

Sanusi II made this statement amid reports of his reinstatement as the 14th emir of Kano.

Although Sanusi's reinstatement has not been officially announced, but Legit.ng reported that Sanusi II has been reinstated, and is expected in Kano on Friday, May 24.

Muhammadu Sanusi II visits Rivers state

Meanwhile, earlier today, May 23, Muhammad Sanusi II departed Lagos to Rivers to attend the oil-rich state's economic and investment summit where he is the keynote speaker.

Sanusi posted a video on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page that showed him with his entourage.

At the time of this report, he has arrived in Rivers state and was received by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

