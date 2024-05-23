The Kano State House of Assembly has announced the dissolution of all emirs in the state, reverting to the historical singular emirate structure.

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

This development follows the repeal of the Kano State Emirs (Appointment and Deposition) Law on Thursday, effectively nullifying the creation of five new emirates established under former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Reports suggest Sanusi Lamido Sanusi will be reinstated back as the traditional leader

Source: Twitter

The House Majority Leader, Lawal Hussaini Chediyar Yan Gurasa, elaborated on the repeal's implications saying:

"This bill has abrogated the establishment of the five new emirates in the state and reinstated the former status of a single emir in Kano, a system that dates back to the Jihad of Shehu Usman Dan Fodio," he stated.

"The remaining five emirs are no longer in existence. There is no emir now in Kano. It is now the decision of the governor to appoint a new emir."

The repeal of the law has vested the governor with the authority to invite the traditional kingmakers to nominate a new emir.

The legislative change is seen as a restoration of the historical and cultural integrity of Kano's traditional leadership.

"We are now waiting for the governor to assent to the bill and invite the kingmakers to nominate a new king," Chediyar Yan Gurasa added.

The lawmaker, who sponsored the motion for the repeal, highlighted the divisive nature of the now-abolished emirates.

"The creation of additional emirates did nothing but create division among the people of Kano. The unity that was visible for thousands of years in Kano was fragmented. We are now reverting back to our old historical background: one Kano, one people, one emir," he explained.

He called for cooperation and support from the people of Kano, emphasising that this move would foster unity and development in the state.

"We expect cooperation from the people of Kano. This is a welcome development. Kano is now united. We hope for maximum cooperation and prayers towards the peace and development of our great state," he said.

The original law, assented to by ex-Governor Ganduje on December 5, 2019, had created four additional emirates and subsequently led to the dethronement of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, the 14th Emir of Kano.

Source: Legit.ng