The Kano house of assembly has abolished the establishment of five new emirates in the state

Also, all district heads elevated or appointed under a law it has now repealed are to revert to their previous positions

The bill which led to the abolishment of the five emirates was sponsored by Lawan Hussaini Chediyar Yan Gurasa, the majority leader

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Kano, Kano state - The Kano house of assembly on Thursday, May 23, dethroned the five Emirs and abolished their Emirates in the state.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, the development followed a special session held by the lawmakers on the floor of the house presided over by the speaker, Jibrin Falgore.

Kano assembly's amendment to emirate council laws affects several Emirs. Photo credit: @nkfulatan

Source: Twitter

During the sitting, the Kano state emirate council amendment bill was considered after scaling second and third reading, The Nation noted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The bill which led to the abolishment of the five emirates — titled the Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment No. 2) Law, 2024 — was sponsored by Lawan Hussaini Chediyar Yan Gurasa, the majority leader.

Implication of modifying Kano Emirates law

Muhammad Bello Butu, the deputy speaker of the Kano state house of assembly, asserted that repealing the law would revive the lost glory of Kano as the division of Kano emirate to five reduced the capacity and dignity of the state at the national level.

Similarly, the majority leader, Lawan Hussaini Dala, told journalists that with the amendment of the law, all the five emirate councils were abolished while the commissioner for local governments would serve as the overseer.

The assembly however adopted a motion to create a new second-class emirate council in the state.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng