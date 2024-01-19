Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has said that the issue of the Kano emirate will definitely be revisited

Former Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, had split the Kano emirate into five and dethroned the then Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi

Following the confirmation by the Supreme Court that the NNPP would govern Kano till 2027, Kwankwaso spoke on Sanusi’s possible return as Emir of Kano

Kano, Kano state - There is apprehension in the air as Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, declared that the creation of the five emirates councils will “definitely be revisited”.

Kwankwaso stated that the removal of Alhaji Muhammad Lamido Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano would most likely be looked into by the current administration of Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Planned return of Emir Sanusi feasible

Legit.ng reports that Governor Yusuf is a protégé of Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso in an interview with select media platforms on Thursday evening January 18, said the NNPP government will revisit the entire matter, to correct the alleged wrongs.

It would be recalled that the immediate past governor of Kano state and incumbent national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, dethroned the then Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi. Sanusi is a one-time governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Following the affirmation of the NNPP’s victory by the Supreme Court recently, talks of reinstating Sanusi came up.

Commenting on the possibility of Sanusi returning as Emir of Kano, Kwankwaso, an influential politician in the state, said:

“Honestly, it is one of the things that nobody has sat with me to discuss so far but I am sure we are going to sit and see how to go about it.

“Is it going to be allowed, demolished, corrected or whatever? It will be revisited, what is supposed to be done will be done.

“So, all I know is that I was not consulted as of now but definitely we will come to discuss and see what should be done.”

Legit.ng reports that currently, Aminu Ado Bayero is the Emir of Kano, having ascended the throne on March 9, 2020, following the deposition of his nephew Sanusi by Ganduje.

