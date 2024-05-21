The Kano State Emirs (Appointment and Deposition) Law used to dethrone the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi will be amended

The members of the state assembly made the decision to amend the law during plenary on Tuesday, May 21

Former governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje dethroned Emir Sanusi and divided the Kano emirate into five different emirates

Kano state - The Kano state house of assembly has agreed to amend the Kano State Emirs (Appointment and Deposition) Law used by the former governor, Abdullahi Ganduje to dethrone the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi.

The decision to commence the amendment of the law was made after the Majority Leader and member representing the Dala constituency, Hussien Dala, moved the motion during plenary on Tuesday, May 21.

Majority leader, Hussien Dala, moved the motion during plenary Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Source: Facebook

This development is coming amidst calls for the return of the deposed Emir Sanusi, Daily Trust reports.

Gandjue signed a controversial Bill into law in 2020 dividing the emirate into five different emirates with the creation of Rano, Karaye, Gaya and Bichi Emirates, and the appointment of First Class Emirs for the new emirates, Leadership reports.

It eventually culminated in the deposition of the then Emir of Kano.

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, had promised that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf would review the issue of the emirates.

“Apart from the issue of changing the emir, the emirates have now been divided into five. All of that will be reviewed too. When a leader comes into power whether in a country, state or local government area, he inherits things that are good and things that are difficult and challenging."

Kano assembly urged To reinstate dethroned Emir Sanusi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a group, “Yan Dangwalen Jihar Kano” (the Kano Electorate) asked the Kano state house of assembly to reinstate, Sanusi Lamido as emir of Kano.

The Kano Electorate appealed to the lawmakers to review the dissolution of the additional four emirates.

According to the group, the reinstatement of Sanusi as emir of Kano “will foster unity, peace, and stability”

