The federal government led by President Bola Tinubu is not ready to shift its grounds regarding its offer to Labour for the new minimum wage

Whilst organised labour is insisting on N615,000 new minimum wage, Tinubu's government pegged its offer on N54,000

Interestingly, Joe Ajaero's led NLC has bowed to pressure and shifted its ground by reducing its demand to N500,000 new minimum wage

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A new report claims that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have reduced their demand for N615,000 to N500,000 as the new minimum wage.

Labour slashes wage to N500,000, Tinubu insists on N54,000

Organised labour has shifted its ground and demanded N500,000 new minimum wage. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Organised Labour made this decision to ensure the speedy conclusion of the negotiation on the new national Minimum Wage with the Tripartite Committee.

Recall that the NLC and TUC pulled out of the negotiation meeting last Wednesday when the government offered N48,000 as new minimum wage.

The organised labour insisted that they were not shifting ground with the government regarding its proposal of N615,000 minimum wage.

As reported by Vanguard on Wednesday, May 22, a source at the meeting confirmed the development and noted that the government team is adamant about N54,000, complaining of non-availability of fund and the inability of the private sector to pay.

But the private sector has made additional N3,000 taking up its offer to N57,000 from the initial N54,000.

The source said:

“Government has agreed that NLC is using evidence-based presentation. But they argue that eight states are not paying or not fully implementing the 2019 minimum wage.”

The source added:

“Government is talking of non-availability of fund. They are also talking about the inability of the private sector to pay.”

On Labour shifting of ground by the organised labour, the source disclosed further that, “Labour has been requested to shift in response to the government. They complied and came down to N500,000.”

The source hinted that Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state was present at the meeting.

As reported by The Punch, the Deputy President of NLC political commission, Prof. Theophilus Ndubuaku, confirmed the development on Wednesday.

Sani breaks down Tinubu's N48k proposed wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani, the former senator representing Kaduna Central, urged the Tinubu-led federal government to propose a reasonable new minimum wage.

The former lawmaker maintained that considering the state of the economy, no worker in the country can survive with anything less than N100,000.

Source: Legit.ng