The leadership of the NLC and the TUC are gradually shifting their grounds from the earlier proposal they made to President Tinubu

Joe Ajaero's NLC and its counterpart, the TUC, have dropped their demand from N500,000 to N497,000 as Tinubu decided to pay N57,000

A top union official confirmed the development on Wednesday via a terse statement and explained what Tinubu's government has decided to offer

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Wednesday, May 22, organised labour made a fresh proposal of N497,000 to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government as the new minimum wage.

NLC slashed their demand after Tinubu proposed N57,000

Interestingly, the federal government and the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have also jointly proposed the sum of N57,000 as minimum wage.

As reported by The Punch, a highly informed source at the just-concluded tripartite committee meeting on the minimum wage, disclosed this in an interview.

The source said:

“Labour has now made a fresh proposal of N497,000; the Federal Government and OPS have jointly proposed N57,000.”

This is coming a few hours after labour slashed their demand and asked Tinubu's government to pay N500,000 as the new minimum wage.

As reported by Vanguard on Wednesday, May 22, a source at the Tripartite Committee meeting confirmed the development and noted that the government team is adamant about N54,000, complaining of non-availability of fund and the inability of the private sector to pay.

But the private sector has made additional N3,000 taking up its offer to N57,000 from the initial N54,000.

Labour tabled this fresh demands after its initial N615,000 minimum wage proposal to the federal government.

