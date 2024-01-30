Finally, all hands are on deck to ensure the improvement of the national minimum wage as promised by the incumbent government

On Tuesday, January 30, Vice President Kashim Shettima inaugurated a 37-man committee to oversee the revision of the minimum wage

These committees included federal and state government representatives and organised labour

State House, Abuja - Vice President Kashim Shettima has unveiled the 37-member tripartite committee on national minimum wage, tasked with proposing a revised minimum wage for the nation.

The Vice President arrived at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa around 1 pm to initiate the committee.

According to The Nation, the Director of Information at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Segun Imohiosen, announced that the Committee's upcoming inauguration is in response to President Bola Tinubu's approval.

Shettima highlighted the importance of adhering to contracts and encouraged consultations with external committees.

The 37-member committee, composed of members from the federal and state governments, private sector, and organised labour, will be led by Bukar Goni Aji, who previously served as the head of the service for the federation, The Cable reported.

Representatives of FG

The federal government committee comprises Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, who represents the Minister of Labour and Employment; Wale Edun, who serves as the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; and Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning.

Additionally, the committee includes Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Maurice Mbaeri, the Permanent Secretary of the General Services Office (GSO) at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF); and Ekpo Nta, the Chairman of the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission (NSIWC).

Representatives of state govt and organised labour

State government representatives participating in the discussions comprise Mohammed Bago, the governor of Niger; Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi; Umar Radda, Katsina's governor; Charles Soludo, the governor of Anambra; Ademola Adeleke from Osun state; and Bassey Otu from Cross River.

Representatives from the organised labour sector include Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC; Emmanuel Ugboaja; Adeyanju Adewale; Ambali Olatunji; Benjamin Anthony; and Theophilus Ndukuba.

Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) members contributing to the dialogue are Festus Osifo, its president; Tommy Okon, deputy president I; Kayode Alakija, deputy president II; Jimoh Oyibo, deputy president III; Nuhu Toro, secretary-general; and Hafusatu Shuaib, chairperson of the women's commission.

Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, its director-general, represents the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), Chuma Nwankwo, and Thompson Akpabio.

Participants from the Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) include Michael Olawale-Cole, the national president; Ahmed Rabiu, national vice-president; and Humphrey Ngonadi (NPOM), national life president.

Representing the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) are Abdulrashid Yerima, the president and chairman of the council, and Theophilus Okwuchukwu.

Members from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) include Grace Omo-Lamai, the human resource director of Nigerian Breweries; Segun Ajayi-Kadir, the director-general of MAN; and Ada Chukwudozie, the managing director of Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited.

