The FG has proposed to pay N54,000 as minimum wage as the tripartite committee on the new minimum wage returned to the negotiation table

Legit.ng recalls that last week, the organised labour pulled out of the negotiations, accusing the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration of unseriousness

At the reconvened meeting on Tuesday, May 21, the FG made a fresh proposal to pay N54,000 as against the initial N48,000 it proposed during the last sitting

FCT, Abuja - Organised labour on Tuesday, May 21, reportedly rejected the N54,000 proposed by the Bola Tinubu government as the new minimum wage.

According to Vanguard newspaper, one of the leaders of the organised labour who attended a meeting with government officials in Abuja revealed this.

Channels Television also noted labour's stance.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, a top source in the negotiation committee said the organised labour would not accept the proposal as it would not ease the hardship Nigerians are currently experiencing.

The source said:

“They proposed N54,000, and we cannot accept that offer."

When asked if responses emanated after the new proposal was made, the source replied:

“There was no response from the labour side because some of the critical stakeholders were not able to attend the meeting, so it has been adjourned to 4 pm tomorrow (Wednesday, May 22)."

