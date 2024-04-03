Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has continued to call for an increase in the nation’s minimum wage due to the current economic hardship in the country.

The minimum wage of workers around the world is an important issue that the government pay attention to to get maximum performance from the workers.

Nigeria is in the top five countries with lowest minimum wage in the world Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, many economists view minimum wage as a detrimental policy that impacts both employers and workers.

5 countries with lowest minimum wage

Nigeria

Nigeria’s ₦30,000 ($77) per month minimum wage is set to be one of the lowest in the world.

The West Africa is the only country in Africa on the list.

Bangladesh

Another country on the list is Bangladesh. The South Asian country has one of the lowest minimum wages in Asia.

Bangladesh workers in the garment industry reportedly earn around $95 per month.

Pakistan

The fifth-most populous country, with a population of over 241.5 million also has one of the lowest minimum wages in the world.

The minimum wage in the South Asian country varies by the province where the worker is located.

It is gathered that the minimum wage generally ranges from around PKR 17,500 to PKR 20,000 ($110 to $125) per month.

India

India is another Asia country on the list of countries with lowest minimum wage in the world.

The minimum wage in the South Asian country is generally low

However, the minimum wage in India just like in Pakistan varies widely across states and industries

Some states fixed their minimum wage as low as around INR 7,000 to INR 9,000 ($95 to $120) per month.

Indonesia

Just like its fellow Asian countries, the minimum wage in Indonesia also varies by region.

It is also relatively low, making it one of the lowest in the world.

The minimum wage in some areas is around IDR 3,000,000 to IDR 4,000,000 ($210 to $280) per month.

