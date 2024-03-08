A former member of the Nigerian national assembly, Shehu Sani, has said with the N30,000 minimum wage, "many states are still struggling to pay salaries"

Sani said how the more than N700,000 minimum wage demanded by Labour will be paid "is something that should be debated"

Legit.ng reports that the main labour unions - NLC and the TUC - want the monthly wage to be raised significantly to help deal with the current severe hardship in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Shehu Sani, the lawmaker who represented Kaduna central senatorial district, has questioned the feasibility of fulfilling the payment of a N794,000 minimum wage in Nigeria.

Via a tweet on his verified page on Friday, March 8, Sani pointed out that even with N30,000 minimum wage, “many states are still struggling to pay salaries”.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member said how the proposed "N700,000 minimum wage" will be paid should be debated.

Sani wrote:

With 30k minimum wage, many states are still struggling to pay salaries. How the 700k minimum wage demanded by Labour will be paid is something that should be debated. A no go area is that the Government shouldn’t print more money.

Unions' quest for wage increment

Legit.ng reports that the main labour unions - Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) - want the monthly wage to be raised significantly to help deal with the sharp rise in the cost of living since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took office in May 2023.

The union leaders insisted the government had failed to genuinely address the suffering caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The fallout between unions and the presidency caused President Tinubu to attack the labour.

Date for inauguration of minimum wage committee

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu gave the green light for the commencement of the tripartite committee on the national minimum wage.

The development was conveyed in a letter signed by George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

