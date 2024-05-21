ASUU has been agitating for improved funding of the education sector and better welfare for their members

Legit.ng gathered on Tuesday, May 21, that the union may have finally decided to embark on a national strike

With its 14-day ultimatum expiring on Sunday, May 26, ASUU has asked the Bola Ahmed Tinubu government to act quickly to avert the impending industrial action

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Yaba, Lagos state - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it would declare a nationwide strike anytime soon.

This follows the Bola Tinubu government’s refusal to meet ASUU's demands despite consistent appeals.

ASUU ready for nationwide strike

The Nation newspaper noted ASUU's stance in a report on Tuesday, May 21.

Similarly, Legit.ng sighted a report by The Nigerian Tribune which said a nationwide strike looms.

Addressing reporters during a press conference at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Adelaja Odukoya, the coordinator of the Lagos zone of the union, stated that the union was fast losing patience over the government’s alleged insensitivity.

Odukoya noted that most of the issues mentioned had been unaddressed by the government for many years.

He dismissed the threat of a ‘no work, no pay’ by the government, adding that the policy is unknown in global labour laws which Nigeria is a signatory.

Furthermore, Odukoya vowed that ASUU would not relent in its struggles for better public university education in the country.

