Iran has declared a five-day mourning for President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash

Raisi, a Shiite, was seen as a potential successor to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

World leaders on Monday, May 20, mourned Raisi's tragic death as his allies hailed him

Tehran, Iran - Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, has announced five days of public mourning following the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raisi.

As reported by Reuters, the announcement was made on Monday, May 20.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has announced five days of mourning following the death of the country's President, Ebrahim Raisi. Photo credit: Atta Kenare

Khamenei said in a statement published by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA):

“I announce five days of public mourning and offer my condolences to the dear people of Iran."

World leaders mourn late Iran president

The prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, said he was “deeply saddened and shocked” by Raisi’s death.

Modi wrote on X on Monday, May 20:

“His contribution to strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow."

South Africa president, Cyril Ramaphosa, condoled the people of Iran.

He wrote on his verified X handle:

"We are deeply saddened by the deaths of Iranian President Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and personnel. We have passed our condolences to the supreme leader and the people of Iran."

In the same vein, President Bola Tinubu mourned President Raisi's passing.

Tinubu said in a statement signed by his official spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale:

"While commiserating with the bereaved families, President Tinubu prays for the continuous peace, stability, and prosperity of the Iranian nation.

"On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, the President assures the Islamic Republic of Nigeria's support and prayers in this moment of grief."

