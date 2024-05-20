Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Iran Declares Five day Mourning as President Ebrahim Raisi Dies in Air Crash
Asia

BREAKING: Iran Declares Five day Mourning as President Ebrahim Raisi Dies in Air Crash

by  Ridwan Adeola 2 min read
  • Iran has declared a five-day mourning for President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash
  • Raisi, a Shiite, was seen as a potential successor to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
  • World leaders on Monday, May 20, mourned Raisi's tragic death as his allies hailed him

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global news.

Tehran, Iran - Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, has announced five days of public mourning following the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raisi.

As reported by Reuters, the announcement was made on Monday, May 20.

Ebrahim Raisi: Iran declares five days of mourning for president
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has announced five days of mourning following the death of the country's President, Ebrahim Raisi. Photo credit: Atta Kenare
Source: Getty Images

Khamenei said in a statement published by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA):

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Read also

President Tinubu condoles with Iran over the passing of President Raisi

“I announce five days of public mourning and offer my condolences to the dear people of Iran."

World leaders mourn late Iran president

The prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, said he was “deeply saddened and shocked” by Raisi’s death.

Modi wrote on X on Monday, May 20:

“His contribution to strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow."

South Africa president, Cyril Ramaphosa, condoled the people of Iran.

He wrote on his verified X handle:

"We are deeply saddened by the deaths of Iranian President Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and personnel. We have passed our condolences to the supreme leader and the people of Iran."

In the same vein, President Bola Tinubu mourned President Raisi's passing.

Read also

Ebrahim Raisi: “Tensions will rise”, Reno Omokri speaks on Iran president's death

Tinubu said in a statement signed by his official spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale:

"While commiserating with the bereaved families, President Tinubu prays for the continuous peace, stability, and prosperity of the Iranian nation.
"On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, the President assures the Islamic Republic of Nigeria's support and prayers in this moment of grief."

Read more Iran news

Iran: "Tensions will rise”, analyst speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reno Omokri, the outspoken ex-special assistant on social media to former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, predicted that 'tempers will fly' in the Gulf and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Omokri shared his thoughts about the unfortunate development from the oil-producing nation and asserted that 'tensions will rise".

Read also

BREAKING: Late Iran president Raisi's successor announced as supreme leader gives fresh update

Proofreading by James Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel