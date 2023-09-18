Ikeja, Lagos state - The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Idowu Owohunwa, on Monday, September 18, inaugurated a team to investigate the death of Promise Aloba, popularly known by his stage name, Mohbad.

CP Owohunwa directed the commencement of a full-scale criminal investigation into the death of a 27-year-old singer, according to Guardian Nigeria.

Photo credits: @LagosPoliceNG, @iammohbad

Source: Twitter

Mohbad: Police inaugurate investigative team

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng