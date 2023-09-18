BREAKING: Mohbad’s Father Present as Lagos CP Inaugurates Team to Investigate Singer's Death
Ikeja, Lagos state - The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Idowu Owohunwa, on Monday, September 18, inaugurated a team to investigate the death of Promise Aloba, popularly known by his stage name, Mohbad.
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
CP Owohunwa directed the commencement of a full-scale criminal investigation into the death of a 27-year-old singer, according to Guardian Nigeria.
Mohbad: Police inaugurate investigative team
More to come...
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng