In a recent move, NERC announced it is increasing the electricity tariff for Band A consumers in the country

This has been met with criticism on the part of labour, manufacturers and experts who perceive the move as coming at the wrong time

Band-A users are typically classified as those who enjoy electricity for more than 20 hours a day

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The decision by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to raise the electricity tariff for Band A consumers from the current N66 per kilowatt hour to N225, or a 240% increase, has been criticised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), manufacturers, and other concerned stakeholders.

NERC implemented the Service-Based Tariff (SBT) to enhance customer service. Photo Credit: Sirisak Boakaew

Source: Getty Images

Band-A users are those who receive electricity for more than 20 hours daily.

In 2020, NERC implemented the Service-Based Tariff (SBT) to enhance customer service and guarantee that the energy tariffs paid by end users accurately represent the services provided by the power distribution companies, which are based on the number of hours of daily electricity supply.

In a recent statement from Mr Musiliu Oseni, the Executive Vice Chairman of NERC, the regulator guaranteed that customers in Band B to E would not be affected by the proposed rate increase.

He said that 15% of the 12 million energy users in the country are Band A subscribers.

What you should know about recent tariff

How stakeholders are reacting

In response, NLC spokesman Mr Benson Upah told Daily Sun that the action was blatantly harsh and insensitive and should be scrapped immediately.

He contended that the rise would harm companies, resulting in higher food prices, business closures, and employment losses.

According to Upah, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)—rather than the general public—are the ones most likely to gain from the increase in electricity prices.

He said:

“The government’s decision is not only insensitive, it is callous. It’ll further pauperise consumers, especially workers whose wages are fixed and insufficient.

“It similarly makes the operating environment more hostile for manufacturers with the potential for an astronomical rise in the cost of goods and services or, in the worst case scenario, more closures and loss of jobs."

Dr Muda Yusuf, the former director general of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), stated in his remarks that the current increase was discriminatory and that electricity is a social service.

He claimed that the rise still amounts to cross-subsidy, with the wealthy paying more for power to support the less fortunate and average Nigerians.

Yusuf, the CEO of the Center for Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), stated that the Federal Government needs to find ways to keep funding the power industry.

He cautioned that the government cannot afford to leave the industry entirely in the hands of the private sector, which has profit as its primary motivation.

He added that certain Band A subscribers had been transferred to Band B by the commission because the required electricity supply hours had not been met.

Yusuf said:

“We currently have 800 feeders categorised as Band A, but upon reviewing their performance, the Commission has reduced it to under 500. This means that 17% now qualify as Band A feeders. These feeders only service 15% of total electricity customers connected to the feeders”.

The former Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Frank Onyebu, expressed shock over NERC’s decision.

“There’s no way our government could be so insensitive to slam this tariff on manufacturers.

“Band A, which, by the way, is populated mostly by will manufacturers. It is manufacturers who are going to bear the brunt of this ridiculous tariff hike!"

Lagos communities affected by electricity tariff hike

Legit.ng reported that many Nigerians have been worried about the Band they belong to after the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) increased the electricity tariff.

The hike in electricity tariff affected Band A customers, who reportedly enjoy a 20-24-hour electricity supply daily.

As reported by The Nation, no fewer than 41 areas are affected by the increase in electricity in Lagos state.

Source: Legit.ng