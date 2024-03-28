Global site navigation

Local editions

"You Can Save N895k Monthly": Man Counters Air Peace CEO, Explains Why Earning £2000 in UK is Better
People

"You Can Save N895k Monthly": Man Counters Air Peace CEO, Explains Why Earning £2000 in UK is Better

by  Israel Usulor
  • A Nigerian man took time to explain why it is better to earn £2000 (over N3.5 million) in the UK than earn N200,000 in Nigeria
  • The man, Tosin Olugbenga, noted that anyone who lives in the UK and earns £2000 can conveniently save up £500 (over N895k) monthly
  • He said after ten years of savings, someone who is earning £2000 in the UK can move to Nigeria and invest, unlike someone who earned N200k for ten years

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A Nigerian man has said the claim that someone earning N200,000 in Nigeria is better than someone earning £2000 in the UK, does not hold water.

Tosin Olugbeng took time to counter the statement attributed to Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyema, who said someone earning £2000 in the UK is not financially well-off.

Read also

"Do you need a husband?" Lady shares how her salary moved from N150k to N108 million in 7 years

Man says earning 2000 Pounds in the UK is better than earning N200k in Nigeria.
The man countered Allen Onyeman who said earning earning N200k in Nigeria is better than earning 2000 Pounds in the UK. Photo credit: X/Tosin Olugbenga and TVC News.
Source: UGC

The statement sparked social media reactions, and Tosin noted that there are loopholes in it, noting that anyone who earns £2000 in the UK can save up to £500 monthly.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"If you live in the UK and earn £2000 per month, there are tendencies that you will not be living in London even if you work in the city. And if your work is remote-friendly, you will usually work from home.
"If you are single, your monthly bills and expenses take £1500, you can conveniently save £500 monthly. If you are married, together with your spouse you make an average of £3500 monthly after tax, after deducting your family expenses, you can conveniently save at least £2000 monthly or even say £1500."

Read also

Netizens react as Air Peace boss says someone earning N200k is better than a £2K earner in UK

Tosin noted that with proper planning, someone who saved £500 monthly in the UK for 10 years could return to Nigeria and become more financially empowered than their counterpart who earned N200k.

See the full post below:

Reactions to Tosins post

@calypso042 said:

"You can't have savings if you earn 200k and you live alone in Lagos. Except you're living under the bridge."

@eniolarotinwa asked:

"What about taxes? Are we saying £2k after tax?"

Lady earning N70k sacked from her job

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady who got a job with a real estate company was relieved of her appointment after a disagreement.

The lady shared her story on TikTok, saying for all the jobs she did at the company, she was placed on a monthly salary of N70,000.

Jimmy Julia said trouble started when she was asked to come to work on a Saturday, and she refused.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel