A Nigerian man took time to explain why it is better to earn £2000 (over N3.5 million) in the UK than earn N200,000 in Nigeria

The man, Tosin Olugbenga, noted that anyone who lives in the UK and earns £2000 can conveniently save up £500 (over N895k) monthly

He said after ten years of savings, someone who is earning £2000 in the UK can move to Nigeria and invest, unlike someone who earned N200k for ten years

A Nigerian man has said the claim that someone earning N200,000 in Nigeria is better than someone earning £2000 in the UK, does not hold water.

Tosin Olugbeng took time to counter the statement attributed to Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyema, who said someone earning £2000 in the UK is not financially well-off.

The man countered Allen Onyeman who said earning earning N200k in Nigeria is better than earning 2000 Pounds in the UK. Photo credit: X/Tosin Olugbenga and TVC News.

Source: UGC

The statement sparked social media reactions, and Tosin noted that there are loopholes in it, noting that anyone who earns £2000 in the UK can save up to £500 monthly.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"If you live in the UK and earn £2000 per month, there are tendencies that you will not be living in London even if you work in the city. And if your work is remote-friendly, you will usually work from home.

"If you are single, your monthly bills and expenses take £1500, you can conveniently save £500 monthly. If you are married, together with your spouse you make an average of £3500 monthly after tax, after deducting your family expenses, you can conveniently save at least £2000 monthly or even say £1500."

Tosin noted that with proper planning, someone who saved £500 monthly in the UK for 10 years could return to Nigeria and become more financially empowered than their counterpart who earned N200k.

See the full post below:

Reactions to Tosins post

@calypso042 said:

"You can't have savings if you earn 200k and you live alone in Lagos. Except you're living under the bridge."

@eniolarotinwa asked:

"What about taxes? Are we saying £2k after tax?"

Lady earning N70k sacked from her job

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady who got a job with a real estate company was relieved of her appointment after a disagreement.

The lady shared her story on TikTok, saying for all the jobs she did at the company, she was placed on a monthly salary of N70,000.

Jimmy Julia said trouble started when she was asked to come to work on a Saturday, and she refused.

Source: Legit.ng