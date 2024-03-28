"You Can Save N895k Monthly": Man Counters Air Peace CEO, Explains Why Earning £2000 in UK is Better
- A Nigerian man took time to explain why it is better to earn £2000 (over N3.5 million) in the UK than earn N200,000 in Nigeria
- The man, Tosin Olugbenga, noted that anyone who lives in the UK and earns £2000 can conveniently save up £500 (over N895k) monthly
- He said after ten years of savings, someone who is earning £2000 in the UK can move to Nigeria and invest, unlike someone who earned N200k for ten years
A Nigerian man has said the claim that someone earning N200,000 in Nigeria is better than someone earning £2000 in the UK, does not hold water.
Tosin Olugbeng took time to counter the statement attributed to Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyema, who said someone earning £2000 in the UK is not financially well-off.
The statement sparked social media reactions, and Tosin noted that there are loopholes in it, noting that anyone who earns £2000 in the UK can save up to £500 monthly.
His words:
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
"If you live in the UK and earn £2000 per month, there are tendencies that you will not be living in London even if you work in the city. And if your work is remote-friendly, you will usually work from home.
"If you are single, your monthly bills and expenses take £1500, you can conveniently save £500 monthly. If you are married, together with your spouse you make an average of £3500 monthly after tax, after deducting your family expenses, you can conveniently save at least £2000 monthly or even say £1500."
Tosin noted that with proper planning, someone who saved £500 monthly in the UK for 10 years could return to Nigeria and become more financially empowered than their counterpart who earned N200k.
See the full post below:
Reactions to Tosins post
@calypso042 said:
"You can't have savings if you earn 200k and you live alone in Lagos. Except you're living under the bridge."
@eniolarotinwa asked:
"What about taxes? Are we saying £2k after tax?"
Lady earning N70k sacked from her job
Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady who got a job with a real estate company was relieved of her appointment after a disagreement.
The lady shared her story on TikTok, saying for all the jobs she did at the company, she was placed on a monthly salary of N70,000.
Jimmy Julia said trouble started when she was asked to come to work on a Saturday, and she refused.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng