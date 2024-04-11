As Air Peace faces stiff competition from other aviation industry players in Nigeria, a man has advised the airline on what to do

Air Peace chairman, Allen Onyema had said other airlines were planning to crash the London-Lagos air ticket price to a very low level

He had said the plan was to take Air Peace out of the scene, but a Nigerian man said there was a way to overcome the ensuing competition

Air Peace's entrance into the lucrative Lagos-London route has continued to raise some dust in the aviation industry.

Air Peace made a debut flight to the London Gatwick Airport from Lagos on March 30, marking the dawn of a new era.

The man said Air Peace could overcome competition.

What was more striking was that Air Peace brought down the cost of an economy ticket to London to N1.2 million and N2.2 million for premium economy.

Foreign airlines compete with Air Peace for London-Lagos route

Now, other airlines that fly the Lagos-London route are reportedly planning to further crash the air fare below what Air Peace is charging.

Air Peace chairman, Allen Onyema said the plan is to force the airline out of the scene so that Nigerians would pay through their noses to fly to London.

But an X user, Osi Suave said there is a solution to the impending competition. He wrote:

"What onyeama needs to do is simple, if they are dropping fares he needs to find a way to market his flights to and fro the UK. He can provide free bus shuttles from central London to Gatwick and back. Increase baggage capacity to 32kg from 23kg. Start a miles redemption Programme that will translate to upgrades and free tickets."

See his post below:

Reactions as Air Peace faces competition

@ikuesan_Debo said:

"He should include connecting flights from Lagos to Cameroon, Ghana and close by African countries that Air Peace goes to from Lagos normally. To attract other African brothers."

@PastorUbz commented:

"Nigerians are just supposed to fly Airpeace out of patriotism. Nigerians should consider these foreign airlines don’t care about them."

