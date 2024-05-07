A supermarket in Ibadan, Oyo state, charged two of its employees to court for allegedly stealing two loaves of bread worth N2,600

The company argued in court that the workers, who pleaded not guilty, conspired to commit the offence

The accused were asked to pay a fine of N50,000 as the case was adjourned to a later date for further hearing

Two workers of FoodCo located at Ringroad in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state, were called before the Iyaganku Chief Magistrate’s Court to answer an indictment over the alleged stealing of the company's two loaves of bread.

The accused, Ebenezer Olusesi, 31, and Ibrahim Adeniyi, 41, pleaded not guilty to stealing the items valued at N2,600.

One of the two workers is a guard while the other is a baker Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The prosecution counsel, Cpl. David Adepoju, informed the court that the defendants conspired to whisk away the grocery on April 28.

Adepoju argued that the act is in direct violation of the state's criminal code laws 2000 under Sections 390(a) and 516.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Olabisi Ogunkanmi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each with two sureties.

The court noted that one of the sureties must present tax evidence for at least two years, while the other must be a relative.

The case was then adjourned till August 15 for a hearing.

Source: Legit.ng