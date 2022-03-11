Thieves have reportedly broken into a car parked in front of court premises and stolen the money placed on the car's seat

Photos of the car shared on the internet show that the car windows were smashed to gain access to it and to take the cash

Although the amount stolen was not made known, the story has got internet users talking with many expressing shocks that such could happen close to a court

The temple of justice was recently touched when thieves forcibly gained access into a car parked close to court premises and made away with some cash. Comments on the story suggest the incident happened in Calabar.

The photos of the incident have been shared on Facebook and many have expressed shock that such an act could be committed close to a court.

The thieves broke the windows and took the cash. Photo credit: Ebeyin Ikpi Eyong

Source: Facebook

Car windows smashed

The photos shared on Facebook showed the car windows smashed and shards of glasses could be seen on the seats.

Sharing the photos, Ebeyin Ikpi Eyong wrote on Facebook:

"This might help someone out there. Be careful out there guy’s, please don’t leave money in your car’s, it’s crazy. This car was parked in front of the court, like just by the entrance of the court office, b4 the owner came back to the car in minutes, some criminals broke into the car and made away with some huge amount of money."

See the post below:

Social media users react

Many people who saw the post reacted as follows:

Prince Maurice Edem said:

"He sure was followed.. it's a cashless society now. Less cash less stress."

Grace Asuquo reacted:

"I feel so bad about this,in Calabar no security."

Eunice Ekpo commented:

"I don't doubt you because it happened to my dad."

Ugbe Bright Agiounim commented:

"This has been happening over the years, it happened to my husband years back. I learned they have syndicates in the banks. Be careful how you carry cash around pls."

