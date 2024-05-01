Lagos State was hit by a ghastly gas explosion that badly injured many residents living near the site

Among those affected were a pregnant woman, children, and several adults in the fire outbreak, which nearly proved difficult to quell

Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, and the injured individuals have been admitted to the hospital for care

The explosion, which occurred in the Ajegunle-Apapa area of Lagos State, was caused by a gas leak ignited by a high-tension cable.

Damaged properties included three commercial tricycles, six lock-up shops, and part of a bungalow used for residential purposes, Channels TV reported.

State firefighters swiftly responded and doused the flames before they reached critical structures like a filling station, effectively minimizing further losses.

Margaret Adeseye, Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, reported late Tuesday that the affected individuals suffered varying degrees of burn injuries

She said:

“Tragically, nine individuals, including a pregnant woman and several children and adults, suffered varying degrees of burn injuries,”

“They received immediate medical attention from the Lagos State Ambulance Service and are currently undergoing further treatment at the Ajeromi General Hospital and Gbagada Burnt & Trauma Centre.”

Legit.ng had reported a similar incident which happened in nearby Ogun state, where a gas tanker exploded around the Ita-Oshin area of Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Governor Dapo Abiodun expressed deep sorrow and regret about the explosion, assuring people that measures to prevent a recurrence would be put in place.

One person reportedly died in the incident, with many more injured and quickly rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The state government's official statement read in part:

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic gas explosion that occurred in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, which led to the loss of an innocent life and destruction of properties. This is a devastating incident that has brought pain and anguish to many families."

