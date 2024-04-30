The Lagos state government has finally approved the specification of a week of the year to celebrate Yoruba culture

Sanwo-Olu signed into effect that the last week of every September be observed as Yoruba Week, starting from this year

The government said this is a step toward culture preservation and promotion, especially at a time when there is an ongoing heated debate over which tribe owns Lagos

The Lagos state government, led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has signed into law the approval of every last week of September as Yoruba Week.

The move is aimed at furthering steps towards promoting local culture and venerating heritage.

Lagos governor, Sanwo-Olu has signed the bill into law since the early days of the month April

The proposition was presented to the executive branch last year after the state's House of Assembly reached a resolution following deliberations.

The revelation was made in a letter to the lawmakers, signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, dated April 8, 2024.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the state would immediately commence celebration plans for the inaugural observation.

The letter partly read:

"Sequel to the resolution of the House at its plenary of Tuesday, 19th September, 2023, on the activation of Yoruba cultural heritage and a special day to be assigned as Yoruba day, I have the directive to officially convey Mr. Governor's approval for the last week of September as Yoruba Week"

Speaker commends Sanwo-Olu initiative

The speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, praised the decision of the state governor, emphasizing its importance for culture and heritage preservation.

He highlighted the significance of Yoruba culture for Lagosians and stressed the need for its preservation.

The dedication of a week to cultural promotion may be viewed by many as a strategic response by the state government to address claims made during the last election that Lagos belongs to both indigenes and non-indigenes.

