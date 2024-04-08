Female solo traveller, Pelumi Nubi, has received several gifts from Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Nubi spent weeks driving on roads from London in the United Kingdom to Lagos state in Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu gave her a car gift, an apartment in Lagos, made her Lagos Tourism Ambassador, took over her entire bill for the trip

Lagos state - Female solo traveller, Pelumi Nubi, who embarked on an inspirational journey from London in the United Kingdom to Lagos state in Nigeria on the road has been blessed with several gifts from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Legit.ng recalls that Pelumi made it to Nigeria on Sunday, April 7, after spending weeks on the road, including driving past the Sahara Desert.

Sanwo-Olu gave Pelumi car, apartment etc Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

List of Gifts Sanwo-Olu gave Pelumi Nubi

Reacting to Nubi’s driving exploit, Governor Sanwo-Olu described her London –Lagos journey as inspirational.

Sanwo-Olu listed the gifts presented to Nubu via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @jidesanwoolu.

Lagos Tourism Ambassador

Lagos will take over her entire bill for the trip

Presented a brand-new car

Presented an apartment in Lagos

"Every journey starts with a single step, and @peluminubi_‘s step from London to Lagos by road is nothing short of inspirational."

The governor added:

"Pelumi, your dedication lights the way for others, and we're thrilled to support you as you blaze forward."

While reacting to the reception she received, Nubi listed the gifts she had received including a customised plate number.

She made this known while her X handle X, @peluminubi_

Customized plate number

