The federal government has sought reforms to help cushion the rising economic hardship that has hit the civil sector

On Tuesday, February 27, the federal government adopted the comprehensive execution of the Oronsaye report

The list released by the presidency confirmed that two agencies were scrapped, and others merged and subsumed

FCT, Abuja - After extensive demands from Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu took action on Monday by directing the comprehensive execution of the Oronsaye report.

This implementation involves consolidating, integrating, abolishing, and relocating various government agencies. ⁣

Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris disclosed this information to State House correspondents following Monday's Federal Executive Council meeting at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja. ⁣

However, on Tuesday, February 27, the federal government, through President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, released the list of agencies that have been merged and scrapped.

See list below.......

Agencies to be scrapped

1. Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate to be scrapped and functions transferred to the Federal Ministry of Finance

2. The National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) will be scrapped, and functions will be transferred to the Department of Basic and Secondary Education in the Federal Ministry of Education.

Agencies to be merged

1. National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA) to be merged under the Centre for Disease Control in the Federal Ministry of Health.

2. The National Emergency Agency (NEMA) is to be merged with the National Commission of Refugee, Migration and Internally Displaced Persons [NCFRMI].

3. The Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA) will be merged with the Directorate of Technical Aid (DTAC) and function as a Ministry of Foreign Affairs department.

4. Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC) to be merged with the Bureau for Public Enterprise (BPE).

5. The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) is to be merged with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

6. The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) is to be merged with the National Centre for Agriculture Mechanization (NCAM) and Project Development Institute (PRODA).

7. The National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) is to be merged with the National Centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology (NACGRAB).

8. The National Institute for Leather Science Technology (NILEST) is to be merged with the National Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT).

9. The Nomadic Education Commission (NEC) is to be merged with the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult Education and Non-Formal Education.

10. Federal Radio Corporation (FRCN) to be merged with Voice of Nigeria (VON)

11. The National Commission for Museums and Monuments will merge with the National Gallery of Arts.

12. The National Theatre to be merged with the National Troupe of Nigeria.

13. The National Metallurgical Development Centre (NMDC) will be merged with the National Metallurgical Training Institute (NMTI).

14. Nigerian Army University (NAUB)should be merged Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA)

15. The Airforce Institute of Technology (AFIT) should be merged Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA)

Agencies to be subsumed

1. Service Compact with all Nigerians (SERVICOM) to be subsumed as a department under the Bureau for Public Service Reforms (BPSR).

2. Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) to be subsumed to function as a department under the National Boundary Commission (NBC).

3. National Salaries, Income and Wages Commissioned (NSIWC) to be subsumed into the Revenue Mobilization & Fiscal Allocation Commission (RMAFC).

4. Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution to be subsumed under the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA)

5. Public Complaints Commission (PCC) to be subsumed under the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

6. The Nigerian Trypanosomiasis (NITR) Institute will be subsumed into the Institute of Veterinary Research (VOM).

7. Nigerian Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA) to be subsumed under the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development

(NIPRD).

8. The National Intelligence Agency Pension Commission is to be subsumed under the administration of the Nigerian Pension Commission (PenCom).

9. The Nigerian Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) will be subsumed as a Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy department.

Agencies to be relocated

1. Niger Delta Powerholding Company (NDHC) to be relocated to the Ministry of Power.

2. National Agricultural Land Development Agency (NALDA) to be relocated to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security

3. National Blood Service Commission to be converted into an Agency and relocated to the Federal Ministry of Health

4. Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) will be converted into an agency and transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

