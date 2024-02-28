Peter Obi has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against rushing to implement the Steve Oronsaye Report

FCT, Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi has commended the implementation of the Steve Oronsaye Report by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Obi said the Oronsaye Report potential to make governance efficient, cost-effective, and productive.

Peter Obi says Tinubu should not rush implementation of Oronsaye report

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @PeterObi, on Wednesday, February 2024.

The former Anambra state governor advocated for cutting the cost of governance across the board.

Obi urged Tinubu’s administration to deploy funds from needless wastage to the critical areas of Education, Health, and pulling people out of poverty.

He, however, warned that the federal government should not rush into implementation because of those who would be affected by the policy.

“Having found it imperative to implement the Report, the government should now do away with the bogus and needless wastages of our scarce resources on frivolous issues, and deploy such funds to the critical areas of Education, Health, and pulling people out of poverty.

“However, we must not rush to implement the Oronsaye Report just because those that will be directly affected are mostly civil servants. A very deep understanding of the workings of the Federal bureaucracy will be required to effectively implement the Report.”

Oronsaya report: Tinubu to scrap 263 agencies to 161

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu ordered the full implementation of the Steve Oronsaye panel report, which suggests the scrapping and merging of some government agencies.

The decision to implement the full Oronsaya report was reportedly reached at the federal executive council meeting.

According to the Oronsaya reports, about 263 federal government agencies and parastatals should be scrapped or merged to 161.

