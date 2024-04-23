The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has condemned the federal government over the new Lagos-Calabar highway construction

Obi stated that the budget for the project in question is defective and needs to be reviewed before proceeding

The former Anambra governor mentioned that there are many abandoned projects that could be completed with the funds being used to start another one, which may also not be completed soon

The two-term former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has criticised the federal government's newly-launched project that would see a highway constructed from Lagos to Cross Rivers state.

Obi stated that the funds could be put to better use if channeled into the rehabilitation of wrecked roads across the country.

Obi said the new project was not well thought out and has many defects. Image: X/@PeterObi @ABAT

He argued that it makes no sense to start another project that the present administration would not be able to see through instead of completing abandoned ones from former administrations.

He made this known in a on his social media (formerly Twitter) on Monday, April 22.

Obi warned that dilapidated roads have become avenues for kidnappers and bandits to torment innocent Nigerians who use them.

He advised that the funds be channeled into completing deserted projects from past administrations and repairing the worsening condition of those not in the best state across the country.

He wrote:

"Why embark on another huge project that will not be completed in the next 20 or 30 years? To do so will only exacerbate the problem of abandoned, uncompleted projects that are not contributing to economic growth and overall development. It will merely worsen our already sagging debt burden. Given the state of our economy now, prioritization and fiscal discipline should be our critical guiding principles now."

He said the project, in and of itself, is not bad. He explained that the common practice of starting road constructions without completing others should be put to an end now rather than later.

Source: Legit.ng