Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Bola Tinubu administration on Tuesday, April 30, announced a free passenger train ride for four days.

As reported by The Punch, the free ride will be enjoyed on the rehabilitated Port Harcourt to Aba railway.

According to Oloruntola Oluremi, the permanent secretary (PS) of the ministry of transport, the free train ride would be from May 1 to May 4.

The Nation newspaper noted the development which has triggered excitement among supporters of the ruling government.

The statement by the ministry partly reads:

“There will be free train ride between Port-Harcourt and Aba on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th of May 2024.

“The train will be departing Port-Harcourt everyday by 8am for Aba. It will also be departing Aba every day for Port -Harcourt by 3pm. Full commercial operations resume on Tuesday 7th May 2024."

Rail transport in Nigeria

Railways in Nigeria consist of a 3,505 km Cape gauge national railway network and 669 km of standard gauge.

All trains in Nigeria are operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

To remedy the poor condition of the nation's railroads, the federal government is reportedly seeking to privatise the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

