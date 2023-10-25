By next week, the NRC said e-ticketing will commence with the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge network

The MD stated that the initiative would begin on October 25, although to limited people

He said that the development would help to secure money and our investments for the government

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced that the long-awaited implementation of electronic ticketing (e-ticketing) on the standard gauge network will start next week.

Fidet Okhiria, the corporation's managing director, revealed this when he appeared on Television Continental (TVC) on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

NRC MD said that the platform will undergo its last round of testing today, Wednesday, October 25, when it is expected to go live for a select group of users. Photo Credit: Ikeja record

Source: UGC

E-ticketing convenient for buying online

Okhiria stated that the platform will undergo its last round of testing for a select group of users on October 25.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said the move will allow for any last-minute glitches to be checked out before the site is made public.

He added that the current system, which necessitated people to show up at train stations to get tickets physically, would be solved by e-ticketing.

Additionally, he claimed e-ticketing would enable travellers to buy their train tickets from the comfort of their homes or workplaces at least 48 hours before their scheduled departure date.

He noted e-ticketing remained the best option because it protects investments and money.

Okhiria also said the money used to purchase the ticket directly is going into government coffers.

Services to become available by month-end

He said before the end of the month, travellers using Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe-Warri routes will have access to the system.

“We will be going live by Wednesday, but that does not mean it will be released to members of the public yet, but would be open to some people for final testing before finally releasing it to the public. This is for us to ensure that the money goes straight to our CBN account. We have been on this in the last two weeks and we are on the final lap of introducing it to members of the public.”

“Right now, we are putting to test the e-ticketing on Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge and thereafter, Itakpe-Warri, so that people can buy the tickets from the comfort of their homes and offices from their phones or other devices simply by downloading the applicable app. This will help reduce human interference and ensure that all revenues of the corporation go straight into its account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).”

According to him, e-ticketing will reduce the number of people who visit the stations to purchase tickets and lessen customers' exposure to employees who might try to persuade them by offering reduced fares.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos state government released an updated timetable for the Blue Rail line after suspending operation.

One month after commencing operations, Lagos shuts down train services for electricity transition

Legit.ng also reported earlier that in a bid to transition to electricity, passenger operations on the Lagos Blue Metro line were suspended temporarily.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state governor, announced this on his X account on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng