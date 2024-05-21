Odogwu is a man of many talents, and we are now just getting to it as he delves into the movie scene

The Grammy-award-winning singer has just partnered with a movie production company to executive produce a new movie

This is exciting news for not just the film industry but the Nigerian entertainment space as a whole

Nigerian music star Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has had a successful career as a musician and is about to enter the movie industry.

Music star Burna Boy is set to debut in the movie scene. credit: @burnaboygram

Burna Boy becomes movie executive producer

In a post by Culture custodian, Burna Boy was announced as a new executive producer.

Furthermore, it was shared that the singer has partnered with Asurf Oluseyi through Spaceship Films, a company he co-founded with his momager, Bose Ogulu.

The movie 'Three Cold Dishes' has been described as a thrilling pan-African film about revenge and sex trafficking, with South African filmmaker Mandla Dube on the production team.

The movie cast includes Osas Ighodaro, Femi Jacobs, Wale Ojo, Ruby Akubueze, Brutus Richards, and some Ivorian and Senegalese actors.

Nigerians react to Burna's new achievement

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@vanessa.fowler90s:

"King Burnat heir daddy Godfather to their popcy and son."

@fobhomes_nig:

"All sound tracks should be all Burna songs and a few from the album."

@big7record:

"Oh let's goo can't wait to see how a movie directed by burna is gonna be."

@naijaconfidential:

"That's great."

@osanyinstepz:

"Yaaayyy!!! My faves are in the movies now, from Tiwa to Burna, just like 2Baba, Daddy Showkey , Onyeka and Kristy Essien Igbokwe."

@gozirimuu:

"Why can’t you guys make fun movies."

@youngprince.22:

"Davido throwback."

@ekyekpenyong:

"It would be a banger. Anticipating."

I can't be a father yet - Burna Boy

Burna Boy has revealed why he cannot have kids yet. In a viral live video, the Grammy winner shared that being a father is not feasible.

Legit.ng previously reported that he cleared the air about being impotent, adding that he could become a father through other means.

He also touched on his desire for a better life for his unborn kids.

