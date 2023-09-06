A viral TikTok video captured the delight of some Lagos residents as they experienced the newly launched blue rail for the first time

The clip showed them comfortably seated and chatting enthusiastically about how the rail service has improved their commute

They point out that it is not only faster than buses, but also safer, as it avoids the harassment of roadside thugs who extort money from drivers

A captivating TikTok video revealed the joy and excitement of some Lagos residents as they boarded the newly inaugurated blue rail for the first time.

The clip showcased them sitting comfortably in the spacious and modern carriages and conversing animatedly about how the rail service has transformed their daily travel.

People laugh and have fun in the blue rail line. Photo credit: TikTok/@komslinks

Source: TikTok

Jubilation after blue rail launch

They highlighted that it is faster and more convenient than buses but also more secure, as it spares them from the menace of roadside thugs known as agberos who demand money from drivers.

The video also gives a glimpse of the modest views of the rail that the passengers can enjoy.

Legit.ng is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Amina o reacted:

"How sad is that that they're excited about a a common train? The government needs to do better."

Diamond<3 said:

"Barest of the barest minimum."

Enytee wrote:

"At least this will help reduce the traffic on roads. i hope this new development last long."

Keisha Mclendon:

"It is loud..l need peace in the morning."

Ayo:

"This train is cleaner than USA trains. It's always homeless on the train here."

Prince Paul:

"Chai 9ja my country, see as everybody dey shout inside train."

HenryOgbonna:

"I think say na London o until I see yellow bus outside."

Lagos govt releases price list, routes for blue rail line

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has released the price lists for Lagosians looking to use the Blue Rail line.

The service will begin entire commercial operations on Monday, September 4, 2023, and riders can use the cowry card to access the train.

Abimbola Akinajo, speaking with a journalist recently, said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will take the inaugural ride.

Source: Legit.ng