Global site navigation

Local editions

FG Gets $1.3bn Boost for Rail Project Linking Kano, Katsina, Jibiya and Maradi
Nigeria

FG Gets $1.3bn Boost for Rail Project Linking Kano, Katsina, Jibiya and Maradi

by  Segun Adeyemi
  • The Ministry of Transportation has obtained $1.3 billion to complete the Kano-Katsina-Jibiya-Maradi railway project.
  • This financial allocation represents a major step forward in finalising this crucial infrastructure, bolstering the socio-economic connections between Nigeria and Niger.
  • Reportedly, the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) is set to cover 85 percent of the funding, while the Nigerian government will contribute the remaining 15 percent.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - The Ministry of Transportation has secured $1.3 billion to finish the Kano-Katsina-Jibiya-Maradi rail project.

This funding marks a significant advancement in completing this vital infrastructure, enhancing the socio-economic bonds between Nigeria and Niger.

Nigeria has secured a mega fund for the construction of a new rail line
The $1.3bn fund was 85% funded by a Chinese Company. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Facebook

Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, revealed this achievement in Abuja, stating that 85 per cent of the funds will be provided by the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), with the Nigerian government contributing the remaining 15 per cent.

Read also

Reps probe alleged fraud at NCDMB as Tinubu signs order to boost oil gas industry

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

As quoted by ThisDay, a statement released stated that:

“The Kano-Katsina-Jibiya-Maradi rail line is a testament to our shared history and ambition for economic advancement. It will create a lasting legacy of wealth and opportunities for Nigeria and the Niger Republic.
“As the project advances, the Nigerian Government remains dedicated to realising a vision of progress and unity.
The Ministry of Transportation will continue to provide updates on this transformative venture, marking each achievement as we journey towards a brighter and more connected future.”

AfDB backs rail line project

Similarly, Mr. Fidet Okhiria, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, and Alh. Muhammad Abdulrazak, a Senior Director at the African Development Bank (AfDB), expressed support for the project, viewing it as a driver for positive change, promoting economic growth, and enhancing regional cooperation.

Read also

Alleged budget padding: Akpabio, INEC chair told to resign as fresh protest looms

During the interactive session, Mohammed Abdul-Razaq, Senior Vice President of Africa Finance Corporation, revealed that a consortium of banks, including the African Development Bank, Africa Export-Import Bank (Afrexim), Development Bank of Southern Africa, African Finance Bank, Rand Merchant Bank, and China Construction Bank, have expressed interest in financing the project to ensure its completion within the proposed timeframe.

He stated that the team conducted thorough discussions with several government officials, including the Ministers of Finance, Environment, Mines, and Steel Development, as part of their assessment process. They recently returned to Abuja after visiting the project sites to verify their gathered information.

Additionally, he mentioned that the Ministry conducted an environmental and social impact assessment through the Federal Ministry of Environment before starting the project.

The Ministry received and approved the report before work began.

Tinubu inaugurates Lagos red line rail

Meanwhile, the Red Line Rail Project in Lagos, Nigeria, is a crucial infrastructure initiative that enhances urban transportation.

Read also

Moghalu advises FG on where to get $30bn loan to solve economic challenges

With President Bola Tinubu set to launch the project, it symbolizes a resurgence of hope under his leadership.

Nevertheless, Legit.ng reeled out valuable insights into the various noteworthy elements of the new rail line.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel