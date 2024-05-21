The Lagos state House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa, has lost his father

Pa Suleimon Atanda Obasa, an affluent entrepreneur, died during the early hours of Tuesday, May 21

The deceased will be buried according to Islamic funeral rituals in Lagos state

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, is mourning the loss of his father, Pa Suleimon Atanda Obasa.

The elder Obasa, a revered businessman and community leader, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday at the age of 83.

Pa Obasa passed away during the early hours of Tuesday

Source: Original

The announcement was made in a press statement made available to Legit.ng by Speaker's press secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele.

Pa Suleimon Atanda Obasa was a multifaceted entrepreneur who made significant contributions to the oil and gas industry, as well as the transportation sector.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His success in these fields included the ownership of several filling stations.

Pa Obasa was renowned for his achievements in farming, through which he empowered numerous citizens, providing them with means of livelihood and supporting the local economy.

Obasa was a devoted muslim

Beyond his business acumen, Pa Obasa was a devoted Muslim who dedicated his life to the service of Allah and humanity.

His commitment to his faith and his community was evident in his efforts to care for the needy and less privileged.

His philanthropic activities left a lasting impact on many lives, earning him a reputation as a compassionate and generous individual.

Pa Obasa's legacy extends through his family. He is survived by his wives, children, and grandchildren, including the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

The Speaker, alongside his family, is deeply affected by the loss of the family patriarch, who was a guiding figure and source of inspiration.

Burial rites of late Obasa

The final rites for Pa Suleimon Atanda Obasa will take place at 4 PM in the Agege area of Lagos State, following Islamic traditions.

The funeral will be held on Old Abeokuta Motor Road, where family, friends, and community members will gather to pay their last respects.

Speaker Obasa wins Agege Constituency 1 with wide margin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, had won Saturday’s House of Assembly election held in Agege Constituency 1.

According to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday morning, Obasa polled 17,214 votes to win the constituency by a landslide.

Source: Legit.ng