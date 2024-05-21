A Nigerian lady who moved to the UK as her husband's dependent is facing deportation after she found out his plans

An immigration lawyer informed her that reporting to the Home Office might not help since she entered the UK based on marriage grounds

She sought urgent need for legal counsel and a Certificate of Sponsorship to stay as a Skilled Worker

A heartfelt plea for assistance has emerged on social media, highlighting the plight of a Nigerian woman facing a potential deportation crisis in the United Kingdom.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, user @theakinrinde detailed the story of a close friend who is grappling with an immigration dilemma.

The woman, who married her husband shortly before his move to the UK in 2022, joined him six months later as his dependent. However, her situation has recently become precarious.

"She reached out to an immigration lawyer with whom she had a paid consultation," @theakinrinde wrote. "The lawyer told her even if she reported to the Home Office, there was nothing they could do as the husband brought her in on the grounds of marriage and can decide he does not want her anymore."

Plans of deportation

The woman's husband has reportedly planned to sever the relationship, leaving her with limited options and potentially only three weeks to resolve her immigration status.

She is in urgent need of guidance on how to maintain her right to stay in the UK and avoid deportation.

"She desperately needs counsel on what to do to save herself and not lose her right to stay in the UK," the post continued. "She may not have more than three weeks at this rate as the guy already has everything well planned."

Additionally, the lady is seeking assistance in obtaining a Certificate of Sponsorship (COS) to transition to a Skilled Worker visa, which would allow her to remain in the country independently of her husband.

The post concluded with a call to action for the community to support her during this critical time. "I appeal to the community to arise for one of us and not let this one sink. I am very worried about her mental health and general well-being. Please volunteer any help that you can render at this critical time of her need," @theakinrinde urged.

